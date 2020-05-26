We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ex on the Beach’s Melissa Reeves has welcomed a baby girl.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had given birth to her first child.

Sharing an intimate photo of her laying back in a hospital bed cradling her newborn baby girl, the Ex on the Beach star confirmed the lovely news and opened up on her gruelling labour, writing, ‘24/05/2020 My world changed forever 💞

‘My baby girl arrived right on her due date 💗 words can’t describe how in love with this little angel I am. I feel so happy and blessed. 👶🏼 🍼

‘I was in labour for 3 days, then we had to opt for a C section because it turns out she is one big baby, she’s 8lb 11!!’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the new mum, who hasn’t yet confirmed who the father of her newborn baby is, flooding the post with thousands of likes and comments.

‘Amazing news 😭😍 she’s just absolutely gorgeous!’ wrote one. ‘Sending the biggest amount of love ever 💕💕 xxxxxx’.

‘Congratulations beautiful girlies 💖,’ added another, ‘can’t wait to be allowed to meet all the new babies 😭🤍’.

Others commented, ‘Congrats Mumma! You’re going to do great 😍’, ‘Oh my goodness 💕 congrats, Mel!’ and ‘Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you ❤️’.

In the run up to welcoming her baby, Melissa opened up about her impending labour to her over 150,000 followers, writing on her Instagram, ‘After all of the excitement yesterday. I’m still pregnant today 🤦🏼♀️ 😂

‘I had a sweep & my midwife told me i was already 2cm dilated. Iv had every sign of labour except for my waters haven’t broken & my contractions are irregular.

‘They were regular enough to keep me awake most of the night but I am still only in the early stages of labour.

‘I’m going to go for a long walk today, whilst eating some pineapple then maybe finish my day with a hot curry! Maybe speed things up 😬’.

Big congrats to Melissa on her exciting news!