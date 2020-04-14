Freddie Flintoff reveals his fourth son with wife Rachael was born four months ago

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Freddie Flintoff and his wife Rachael welcomed their fourth son at the end of last year, but kept the joyous news very quiet.

The pair’s fourth child was born four months ago, around Christmas, but the Top Gear presenter has only revealed the news now.

The duo – who already share kids Holly, 15, Corey, 14, and Rocky, 12 – named their new baby Preston, after Freddie’s hometown.

The dad-of-four also revealed he’s happy to be spending more time with his new baby during lockdown.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Freddie said, “Little Preston was born at Christmas – it is the first time I’ve actually spoken about it.

“But yeah, we have got another baby and it has been nice spending time with him.”

Freddie and Rachael, who have been married for 14 years, revealed they had another baby on the way back in October, when they walked the red carpet together.

At the time, expectant mum Rachael displayed her growing baby bump in a black wrap dress.

A source told MailOnline about the news, “They’re over the moon to be expecting again. It’s been exciting news for all the family.”

The surprise baby news came a few years after the ex-England cricketer, real name Andrew, said he and Rachael were done having children after their youngest son Rocky was born.

In 2016 he said, “We thought about it. I originally wanted five but you have three and that felt like enough. I couldn’t go back to the nappy stage now.”

Freddie also had a very scary experience while filming a car stunt for Top Gear.

At the time of the incident Freddie said, “I’m absolutely fine and have been back filming.

“I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far.

“It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

Congrats to the pair!