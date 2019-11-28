Gary Lineker revealed on social media that his dog, Snoop, sadly died earlier this week.

The football commentator shared the sad news on Twitter, alongside a picture of his good boy – a yellow Labrador.

Alongside it, he wrote, ‘Profoundly saddened to tell you that my beloved dog, Snoop, passed away last night. He was my friend, my companion, my boy. Whether I left the house for 2 weeks, 2 days or 2 minutes he would greet me with equal measure of enthusiasm and love. I’ll miss him greatly. RIP Snoop.’

Many fans and followers of the former footballer commented on the post to send messages of condolences, with a few posting pictures of their own four-legged friends they’ve lost over the years.

One said, ‘Sorry to hear this. I have dogs too. Hate to think about that part of it. Blessings to u and urs.’

Another wrote, ‘Sorry for your loss Gary! We were the same when we lost our little Coco three years ago! Remember with love and laughs at their loyalty and naughtiness!’

A third added, ‘Losing a best friend, whether it be Human or Animal, will always be distressing! Many of us have been where you are Gary and will sympathize with you at this moment in time! He may no longer be with you physically but his spiritual presence will walk with you forever! RIP Snoop!’

PETA UK also send Gary a message, writing, ‘We are so sorry for your loss Gary. Snoop was lucky to have you as his guardian. The PETA UK team is thinking of you at this difficult time.’

Thanking his followers for the supportive messages, Gary later tweeted a video of Snoop and wrote, ‘Thank you for all the kind words about Snoop. It’s really lovely of you and helps. He’ll be looking for walkies somewhere.’