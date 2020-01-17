Gaz Beadle’s daughter is back in hospital.

The Geordie Shore star took to his Instagram stories to reveal to his more than three and a half million followers that his baby daughter was back in the hospital.

Sharing a touching photo of his fiancée Emma McVey sitting in a hospital seat and cradling the pair’s baby girl Primrose, who they welcomed back in December, Gaz wrote, ‘Ffs we are back’, alongside two worried crying face emoji symbols.

‘Biopsy and tests praying we get some answers from them,’ he added.

The former Geordie Shore star then uploaded a video of himself lying in the hospital bed and cradling baby girl Primrose, writing, ‘I demanded @emma_jane1392 go home and get some sleep as that girl would try go all week with no sleep.

‘She has been amazing threw this but needed sleep so just me and prim at the hospital until me and Emma swap.

‘Hard times but u do what u have to do!!

‘Thank you all for the kind dm’s will keep you’s updated best we can ❤️’.

Gaz and Emma, who are also parents to two-year-old Chester, welcomed Primrose just one month ago, announcing the exciting news on their social media accounts.

However, they revealed that the little one arrived earlier than expected, with Gaz sharing a sweet photo of Emma and Primrose sleeping in the hospital, writing, ‘Well…. did not expect this what a night/day 😂

‘1am driving to hospital then 4am our amazing perfect little girl was born weighing 7lbs 8 2 weeks early… what an amazing Xmas this is going to be…

‘@emma_jane1392 was amazing and both my girls are now resting 💕

‘Can’t wait to do it all again and can’t wait for Chester to meet her… thank you so much for everyone’s messages means a lot ❤️’.

Our thoughts are with the whole family, let’s hope that Primrose is home and healthy soon.