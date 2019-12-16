Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle has shared the exciting news that he’s become a dad for the second time.

Taking to Instagram stories, Gaz Beadle wrote, ‘Xmas just came early, what an amazing night.’

Emma also shared an update on her stories, thanking Gaz for being by her side throughout the entire experience. She wrote, ‘You have been amazing and my absolute rock… he’s finally put his head down to get some rest after forcing him.’

Updating followers on their one-year-old son, Chester, she added, ‘Chester was asleep and is absolutely fine with his granddad which was my biggest panic, leaving him.’

It was revealed that Emma has given birth to a baby girl, as the new mum wrote on her stories, ‘Baby girl is doing great and I was not shocked she made an early appearance.’

Gaz and Emma have been dating since August 2016, and became parents for the first time in January 2018. Last month, they announced their engagement.

Posting a photo of the couple, and showing off her ring, Emma wrote, ‘We have a crazy, exciting couple of years on the way…❤️👶🏼💍’

In October, a month before their engagement announcement, the couple shared a sweet family snap to announce that they were expecting a second child together.

Gaz’s adorable caption read, ‘3 soon to be 4 💕 #family @emma_jane1392 Photo cred @sophie_eleanor_photography 📸’

So it’s definitely going to be a busy few months ahead for Gaz and Emma, with Christmas coming up, two children and a wedding to plan. We’re sure it’ll be very exciting for the whole family, though!

It’s not yet known what the couple have designed to name their baby daughter, but hopefully Emma and Gaz will decide to update us soon…

Huge congratulations to Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey on the new arrival!