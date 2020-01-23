Gemma Atkinson reveals why she’s ‘devastated’ by daughter Mia’s first word

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gemma Atkinson has revealed she’s devastated by daughter Mia’s first word, as she posted an Instagram story to update fans

Speaking to the camera, Gemma Atkinson said, “I carried her. Had a kidney infection with her around seven months. I was taken to A&E. I had an achy back, swollen feet, quite a traumatic birth followed by a haemorrhage – and this morning, the first thing she starts saying… Dada! Dada dada. Now I know dada is easier than mamma but come on Mia! Crikey!”

Boyfriend Gorka Marquez, however, was unable to hide his happiness as the camera panned to him to reveal his reaction. At least someone was happy about Mia’s first word!

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their baby girl on July 4th 2019, and her dramatic birth story was revealed to fans a few weeks later.

Alongside a photo of herself and baby Mia in hospital, Gemma wrote, ‘This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old. The weary smile on my face doesn’t quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier; things could have gone very differently.’

She added, ‘Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it.’

Mia is Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s first child, and the couple have been together since 2017 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing. They announced they were expecting in 2018.

Following a difficult pregnancy and birth, it seems both Mia and mum are doing brilliantly even if her first word hadn’t gone according to plan! Maybe she’ll learn how to see Mama soon?