Gemma Atkinson reveals why she’s ‘devastated’ by daughter Mia’s first word

Oh dear!
Lucy Buglass

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gemma Atkinson has revealed she’s devastated by daughter Mia’s first word, as she posted an Instagram story to update fans

Speaking to the camera, Gemma Atkinson said, “I carried her. Had a kidney infection with her around seven months. I was taken to A&E. I had an achy back, swollen feet, quite a traumatic birth followed by a haemorrhage – and this morning, the first thing she starts saying… Dada! Dada dada. Now I know dada is easier than mamma but come on Mia! Crikey!”

Boyfriend Gorka Marquez, however, was unable to hide his happiness as the camera panned to him to reveal his reaction. At least someone was happy about Mia’s first word!

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their baby girl on July 4th 2019, and her dramatic birth story was revealed to fans a few weeks later.

Alongside a photo of herself and baby Mia in hospital, Gemma wrote, ‘This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old. The weary smile on my face doesn’t quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier; things could have gone very differently.’

She added, ‘Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it.’

Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn't be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn't managed it. The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more. With every contraction her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section. It wasn't what I'd planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it! 2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell. Gorka got a doctor and she took 1 look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don't remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner. I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok. I'm fully aware for some people it's a different outcome & I feel incredibly lucky that me & Mia are healthy & healed. My mum moved in with me while Gorks was away & has been incredible! If I can be half the mum she is to me I'll be happy! I'm going to remind Mia of this story any time she has doubts about what she can achieve in life. The odds were against her from the start, but she's been a little fighter from day 1. Feeds perfectly & is gaining weight like I do on an all inclusive holiday! We're SO proud of her, she's our little soldier & I'm so Grateful ❤️

Mia is Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s first child, and the couple have been together since 2017 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing. They announced they were expecting in 2018.

Following a difficult pregnancy and birth, it seems both Mia and mum are doing brilliantly even if her first word hadn’t gone according to plan! Maybe she’ll learn how to see Mama soon?