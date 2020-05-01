Trending:

Gigi Hadid finally confirms pregnancy and opens up on life with boyfriend Zayn Malik and bagel cravings

Hayley Minn
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Gigi Hadid has finally confirmed she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby together.

    The model was on video chat with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon and he said: “I’ve got to say… congratulations on expecting a baby!”

    Gigi – who was covering up her baby bump in an oversized jacked – thanked Jimmy, and beamed as she put her hands over her blossoming stomach, and said: “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

    View this post on Instagram

    ❣️🍰

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    “It was the ray of sunshine that we all need,” added Jimmy.

    Gigi and Zayn are currently isolating together at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, and she confessed she felt lucky to be pregnant during the lockdown, as it means they’re able to spend so much quality time together.

    She said: “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

    Gigi then revealed she’d been craving bagels during her pregnancy, and broke down in tears when her family provided them, plus some treats from her favourite bakery, at her 25th birthday party in lockdown at the weekend.

    View this post on Instagram

    Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    She confessed: “I was so excited that everything was bagel. Then I found out that Buddy the Cake Boss made my cake.

    “I don’t know if it’s my hormones right now or quarantine emotions but I cried every five minutes for like an hour.

    “Every time I thought that Buddy made my cake. I couldn’t stop crying.”

    Although a family source told TMZ that Zayn and Gigi don’t know the sex of the baby yet, fans were quick to note the pink ‘Hello Little One’ gift bags and pink cakes at Gigi’s birthday party, suggesting they’re having a girl.