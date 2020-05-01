We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gigi Hadid has finally confirmed she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby together.

The model was on video chat with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon and he said: “I’ve got to say… congratulations on expecting a baby!”

Gigi – who was covering up her baby bump in an oversized jacked – thanked Jimmy, and beamed as she put her hands over her blossoming stomach, and said: “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

“It was the ray of sunshine that we all need,” added Jimmy.

Gigi and Zayn are currently isolating together at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, and she confessed she felt lucky to be pregnant during the lockdown, as it means they’re able to spend so much quality time together.

She said: “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Gigi then revealed she’d been craving bagels during her pregnancy, and broke down in tears when her family provided them, plus some treats from her favourite bakery, at her 25th birthday party in lockdown at the weekend.

She confessed: “I was so excited that everything was bagel. Then I found out that Buddy the Cake Boss made my cake.

“I don’t know if it’s my hormones right now or quarantine emotions but I cried every five minutes for like an hour.

“Every time I thought that Buddy made my cake. I couldn’t stop crying.”

Although a family source told TMZ that Zayn and Gigi don’t know the sex of the baby yet, fans were quick to note the pink ‘Hello Little One’ gift bags and pink cakes at Gigi’s birthday party, suggesting they’re having a girl.