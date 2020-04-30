Trending:

Gigi Hadid’s mother confirms daughter is pregnant with Zayn Malik’s first child

Hayley Minn
    • Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda Foster has confirmed her daughter is pregnant, and expecting a baby with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

    The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star admitted she’s “still shocked” over the baby news, but couldn’t contain her excitement.

    She told Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard: “Of course we are so excited.

    “I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mum so recently.”

    She continued: “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.

    “I can’t wait to become a grandmother.”

    It was reported yesterday that Gigi and One Direction star Zayn were expecting their first child together.

    ❣️🍰

    The on-off couple rekindled their romance earlier this year and 25-year-old Gigi is now said to be 20 weeks pregnant with the pair’s baby.

    A family source told TMZ that the pair don’t know the sex of the baby yet however Bradford born pop star Zayn, 27, recently joined the Hadid family to celebrate his girlfriend’s 25th birthday, and fans were quick to note the pink ‘Hello Little One’ gift bags and pink cakes, which is likely to mean they’re having a girl.

    On the day, Gigi was seen in a black turtleneck tucked into jeans, and barely showing any sign of a baby bump.

    In February, Gigi hinted that she was thinking of having children.

    Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

    During an interview with i-D Magazine she said, ‘I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling.

    ‘I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!’