Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda Foster has confirmed her daughter is pregnant, and expecting a baby with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star admitted she’s “still shocked” over the baby news, but couldn’t contain her excitement.

She told Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard: “Of course we are so excited.

“I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mum so recently.”

She continued: “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.

“I can’t wait to become a grandmother.”

It was reported yesterday that Gigi and One Direction star Zayn were expecting their first child together.

The on-off couple rekindled their romance earlier this year and 25-year-old Gigi is now said to be 20 weeks pregnant with the pair’s baby.

A family source told TMZ that the pair don’t know the sex of the baby yet however Bradford born pop star Zayn, 27, recently joined the Hadid family to celebrate his girlfriend’s 25th birthday, and fans were quick to note the pink ‘Hello Little One’ gift bags and pink cakes, which is likely to mean they’re having a girl.

On the day, Gigi was seen in a black turtleneck tucked into jeans, and barely showing any sign of a baby bump.

In February, Gigi hinted that she was thinking of having children.

During an interview with i-D Magazine she said, ‘I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling.

‘I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!’