Why this new period planner is the perfect gift for girls aged 8 to 14

Girlhood: The Story is a new book to prepare, guide and support young girls between 8 and 14 years into their growing up journey.

Designed by We Are The Hood, an all female-founded British brand that aims to ‘redesign the world with women in mind’, the journal invites girls to tell their own stories when going through such an important period of their lives: puberty.

Girlhood: The Story is divided into 12 blank chapters, each one starting with powerful experiences from inspirational women including Scarlett Curtis, author of Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and other lies), and It’s OK to feel blue (and other lies), and Jo Jo Ellison, BAFTA nominated film producer, just to name a few.

Each one of them begins with a first period story, which can help girls relate to them and feel they aren’t alone, ultimately normalising everything all women go through at this stage of life. Launched with a Kickstarter crowd funding campaign last month on Women’s Day, purchases will be available through the platform and afterwards online for £20 the hard copy and £5 the digital version.

As if it wasn’t a good enough buy, for every book sold We Are The Hood is donating £1 for Bloody Good Period, a charity that fights period poverty.

Amone Gbedemah, We Are The Hood Co-founder explains, “For such a key stage of life, there is very little conversation or sharing about puberty with young girls in order to prepare them for the exciting and, at times, awkward changes ahead in a celebratory way. We want Girlhood: The Story to help to bring the celebration back into growing up, starting with the period, which represents a girl’s first entry into womanhood.”

Part-journal, part-guide, part-planner, Girlhood: The Story is the kind of book every woman should’ve had when going through puberty.

It celebrates growing up and evolving while giving information, advice and support to young girls. The crowd funding campaign is still going on at Kickstarter until 8th April, and although they’ve almost reached their goal already they still need some help.

There’s also a free period tracker available from We Are The Hood’s website.

If you’re looking for a gift for your daughter, niece, cousin, or to just any girl, you’ve just found the perfect one.