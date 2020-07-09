Gogglebox star Shaun Malone welcomes first child with girlfriend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has revealed that he has welcomed his first child.

The TV star usually appears on the couch at home as part of the entertaining Malone family, with his parents Tom and Julie and his brother Tom Jr, as well as the family’s lovable dogs who are always jumping all over the place.

Known for their token plate of treats on their coffee table during each episode, the family has become one of the most-loved groups of the Gogglebox gang.

So Shaun took to his Twitter account to let his thousands of followers know that he had welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Jade.

Sharing a lovely message, Shaun revealed that the pair had welcomed a son, writing on his Twitter, ‘Super happy to announce the birth of my son Louis Malone.’

‘Thanks for everyone’s interest,’ he added afterwards, ‘mother and baby are both well I couldn’t be more proud of my girlfriend I wouldn’t be that brave having my belly cut open’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the star, with the posts raking up hundreds of comments.

And Shaun’s fellow Gogglebox stars obviously led the tributes, with Baasit Siddiqui and Brighton-based Stephen writing, ‘Amazing news. Congratulations Shaun xx’ and ‘Congratulations to you all’.

Pete Sandiford, who usually appears on the sofa with his younger sister Sophie wrote, ‘Congratulations mate!’, while Shaun’s own family The Malones commented, ‘Well done son’.

Others added, ‘Wonderful news. Huge congratulations Shaun, ‘Congratulations Mr Malone x’ and ‘Congratulations @shaunmalone and Jade’.

The star has been notably absent from the entertaining show recently, revealing earlier this month the exact reason why – and it has to do with lockdown.

Speaking on the Coaching From The Sofa podcast, he revealed, ‘I have been missing because my missus is pregnant so I moved in with her while this was going on.’

He added, ‘And you can’t go between households so I haven’t been able to go into my mum and dad’s house to do it’.

Big congrats to the whole family on their lovely new arrival!