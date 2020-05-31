Gordon Ramsay shares the adorable way Oscar takes after him

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay revealed how his youngest son Oscar is taking after him in a hilarious video update.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef wrote, ‘I’m definitely beginning to wear off on @oscarjramsay…..’

He also added a comment below asking fans to turn the sound on, and it’s definitely worth it!

Gordon has added audio from Hell’s Kitchen to the clip, to make it look like Oscar is telling someone off.

In the audio, Gordon is heard saying, “Switch it off, I’m shutting down the kitchen!”

Fans loved the adorable clip of ‘angry’ Oscar, with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ‘love this little mini you 😍 and I definitely think it won’t be long before he’s speaking like that 🤣🤣🤣‘

Another added, ‘Cutest sand throw there ever was. 💙’

A third wrote, ‘Cutest littlest sous chef ever 😂😍’

And a fourth added, ‘Suffice to say you have finally met your match 😂’

This isn’t the first time Oscar has taken after dad Gordon either, as he frequently shares updates of his youngest son.

Recently, Gordon uploaded an adorable clip of Oscar kicking a football about outside.

The proud dad wrote, ‘Not bad at 13 months ! Right footed also….. @oscarjramsay @socceraid 2036 !!!’

Gordon Ramsay has taken part in Soccer Aid five times, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Oscar follows in his footsteps one day!

With BBQ season underway, you might want to take some tips for the pro-chef yourself to make sure your food is perfect.

Why not follow Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Burger recipe to impress your household?

We’re sure it won’t be long before little Oscar is helping his dad out in the kitchen!