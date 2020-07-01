Government warns parents could be fined if they don’t do this

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With lockdown gradually being relaxed, life in the UK is slowly going back to normal. And children are expected to go back to school.

If parents refuse to send their children back to school in September, they could face fines according to the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

He revealed that school attendance in the new academic year will be “a legal requirement”, and parents will no longer be able to rely on home schooling.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Gavin said, “It is going to be compulsory for children to return back to school unless there’s a very good reason, or a local spike where there have had to be local lockdowns.

“We do have to get back into compulsory education as part of that, obviously fines sit alongside that.”

He added, “Unless there is a good reason for the absence then we will be looking at the fact that we would be imposing fines on families if they are not sending their children back.”

The logistics of sending children back to classrooms will be set out this week, as there’ll have to big changes due to the pandemic.

These will likely include social distancing measures and staggered times to manage the number of pupils.

Gavin told BBC Breakfast about the plans, saying, “What we will be doing at the end of this week is setting out further advice as to what the full return of all pupils looks like and giving clear steers to how schools should operate.”

As for the fines, councils can impose one of £60 which doubles if it isn’t paid within three weeks.

In March, schools closed until “further notice” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

But now, pupils across the country need to be back in the classroom by September, otherwise fines could be given out.