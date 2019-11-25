Gregg Wallace and his wife Anna welcomed their first child just seven months ago, but now the mum has sadly revealed she'll have to have her uterus surgically removed.

The 33-year-old revealed she has suffered from endometriosis all her adult life, and will now have to have an operation to get part of her intestine removed as well as her uterus.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Anna said, “I’ve got to have a complete hysterectomy early next year.

“My endometriosis, which I’ve suffered with all my adult life, returned severely after I had Sid. It’s so bad I also have to have part of my intestine removed, as it has attacked my bowel too. It causes me a lot of pain. It’s a big operation and I’ll be in hospital for about ten days with three months recovery.”

The condition causes pain to sufferers, something Anna says she’s lived with since she was 16-years-old.

“I’m on pain relief every day”, she said. “After the operation, there’s less chance of it coming back again. I just want to get rid of it and recover. I’ve suffered since I was 16-years-old but it was years before I was properly diagnosed.”

The operation means the couple won’t be able to have more children, and doctors were even surprised they managed to have Syd.

Anna added, “Having a hysterectomy without having already had a child, would have been horrendous.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2016 and welcomed their first child in May this year.

The news that they had conceived came as a surprise, as they were about to start IVF treatment after two years of trying to conceive.

The couple had previously told OK! that they had agreed to stop at one child, as Gregg felt he was ‘too old’ to have any more. Anne-Marie added: ‘I’ve been happy with the idea of just having one child right from the start.”