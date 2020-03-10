We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington is expecting second child with husband Matt Alan.

The actress, who plays Dr. Jo Karev in the medical hit, took to her social media pages to announce the exciting news to her fans.

Writing on her Twitter page that fans should ‘Head to my IG for a little announcement.. 🥰’ the star shared a photo on her Instagram page of her proudly showing off her growing baby bump while an actress dressed as Disney princess Cinderella gestures towards it.

Confirming the news in a sweet caption, the mum-of-one wrote, ‘Me: “I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.”

‘Also me: “I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!” 👑✨💫🌟👑✨🌟💫👑✨🌟💫👑’.

Continuing, the excited expectant mum wrote, ‘Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of “hiding” that i am pregnant!

‘We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling’.

Opening up on her pregnancy so far and the symptoms that she has been experiencing, Camilla continued, ‘And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness.

‘Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep!’ she admitted. ‘Oh the glamor of growing new humans 🤣. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday 🥰 ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the star’s growing family, with many taking to the post’s comments section to leave messages of congratulations.

‘OMG! Congrats!!’ wrote one fan. ‘I am so happy for you and your family! I wish you all the best ❤’.

Another commented, ‘YOU ARE THE CUTEST AND OMG CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR GROWING FAMILY 💞😍 I love you so much xxx,’ while one added, ‘I’m so so happy for you all❤️Hayden is gonna be the best big sissy ever💕💕💕’.

And Grey’s Anatomy fans even left a stream of comments questioning how the pregnancy would affect the show, wondering if it would be written in.

This will be the second baby for Camilla and Matt, who are already parents to two-year-old daughter Hayden.

The duo tied the knot just last year in a lovely ceremony surrounded by friends and family.