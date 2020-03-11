Harry Potter star Scarlett Hefner expecting first child with husband Cooper

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter star Scarlett Hefner is expecting her first child with husband Cooper.

The actress, who played Draco Malfoy’s friend Pansy Parkinson in the hit franchise, took to her Instagram account to announce the exciting news, sharing a series of sweet snaps.

Posting a photo of her sitting out in the sun on a green wearing a lovely floral summer dress that showed off her growing bump, the expectant mum confirmed the news to her thousands of followers, gushing, ‘Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way.

‘Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner’.

The star’s husband Cooper, who is the son of legendary Playboy magazine publisher Hugh Hefner, also shared the exciting news on his own Instagram page.

Sharing the same adorable snap, the excited dad-to-be wrote, ‘Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share.

‘This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one’.

This will be the first child for the businessman, who worked alongside his father as chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, and wife Scarlett.

The Vampire Diaries actress, who played Nora in the seventh series of the hit series, tied the knot with Cooper back in November in a lovely intimate ceremony.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the pair, taking to the two posts to express their well wishes.

‘Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!’ wrote Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, who played the quirky but fierce Luna Lovegood in the cult film series. ‘Glowing angel mother to be!!! 😍’.

Others wrote, ‘What marvellous news ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to you both xxxx’, ‘So happy for you both 😍😍😍❤️’ and ‘You’re gonna be the best parents EVER!’.

Big congrats to the couple on their exciting news!