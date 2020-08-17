We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Toymaker Hasbro has had to pull a doll off the shelves after parents complained it was making sex noises when you pushed a button inbetween its legs.

The Poppy doll, which was part of Hasbro’s Trolls World Tour collection, sings when you push a button on its stomach, and giggles when you press the button down below.

A mum in America shared a clip of the inappropriate noises the doll makes after her daughter, Poppy, was given one as a birthday present.

“Touch her tummy and she makes little singing sounds and she’s super cute,” the mum said.

After, she revealed the shocking sounds the doll makes to her followers when the other button is pressed.

“Down here is a button, right here on her privates, and if you push those she makes these sounds.”

The doll then proceeds to make a ‘gasping’ sound, with the mum adding: “And I know some of you might not think this is a big deal but… especially since I’ve had kids… this is wrong.

“It makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates, and to me it’s just like sexual sounds. It’s so disturbing.”

Another US mum has also called for the doll to be banned – and has gathered over 540,000 signatures on a petition to a number of stores where the toy is stocked.

Jessica McManis, said: “When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles.

“This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores.”

Thankfully, it seems Hasbro has listened and stated that they’re in the process of removing the dolls from stores.

Hasbro spokesperson, Julie Duffy, told The Providence Journal “This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognise the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate.

“This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase.”

