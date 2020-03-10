We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For almost all parents, dealing with a child with head lice is an unavoidable part of the job.

At one point or another, it’s very likely every little one will return home from school with a head infested with the dreaded bugs.

Luckily for mums and dads coming face to face with the itchy problem, a head lice expert has revealed the perfect way to get rid of the little insects and their eggs, without using pesticides.

“If you find live lice, firstly, don’t worry. Head lice are a normal part of life and there is nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about,” Ian Burgess, director of the Medical Entomology Centre in Cambridge, told the Daily Mail.

He added that when searching for a head lice treatment, to try and stay away from pesticide methods, because lice may have become resistant.

Meanwhile, there’s very little evidence to suggest that natural at home remedies like using mayonnaise or tea tree oil on the scalp work.

Burgess continued, “A non-pesticide treatment will work by smothering the lice and either stripping them of their waxy coating, causing them to dehydrate, or disrupting their ability to manage water.

“Try a treatment containing dimeticone or octanediol. If you’re unsure about treatment options, speak to your pharmacist.”

One great product option is Hedrin’s Once Liquid Gel. It costs just £15 and contains both silicone and dimeticone.

The 15 minute treatment also contains penetrol, which is said to penetrate the lice eggs in order to kill them effectively.

It’s available to buy on Amazon and loads of satisfied shoppers have left glimmering reviews already.

‘Out of all head lice treatments this is the best one I’ve had to use on our kids,’ one wrote, while another praise, ‘Just what we needed!!! Did the job well!!’

‘No smell! Brilliant,’ added a third.