A heartbreaking social media post showing a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time amid the coronavirus outbreak has gone viral.

One Twitter user took to the online platform to share a photograph of her father catching a first glimpse of her brother’s newborn baby.

But what should’ve been a tender and intimate moment had to be done from a distance, in light of advice that higher risk elderly members of society should self-isolate throughout the global health pandemic.

The touching photograph shows the older gentleman peering in through a closed window, gazing at the tiny tot in his son’s arms.

‘Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time,’ the Twitter user, whose name is Emma, wrote alongside a string of crying face emojis.

‘My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame Face with tears of joy he wouldn’t let me take a pic of him but he’s smiling! My brother lives about 2 minutes away from him so he went up to say hello. He knew he couldn’t come in. He is looking forward to holding the baby soon,’ Emma later added to the lovely thread.

Naturally, the photograph attracted a big reaction from other Tweeters.

‘Your Dad’s face is a picture of mixed emotions. Gorgeous photo & congratulations,’ one penned.

Meanwhile an expectant mum shared her fears of a similar situation, adding, ‘Thank you for posting this. I’m expecting my first baby very soon and have been absolutely dreading this.’

Highlighting the mixed emotions portrayed in the picture, one more chipped in, ‘I know this is a joyous occasion, and congrats to you, but at the same time, it’s heartbreaking to see the look on your father’s face.’

‘Oh, man, this is heartbreaking. But on the other hand, beautiful, and congratulations! A million blessings on your son,’ agreed one more.