Holly Willoughby has revealed she's getting worried about coronavirus as her children are asking "lots of questions".

The This Morning presenter is mum to Belle, 10, Harry, eight, and Chester, five, with husband Dan Baldwin and revealed that they were all staying at home at the moment, and she was worrying about how to tell them what’s going on.

Holly and Phillip Schofield announced they would be having a phone-in about coronavirus anxiety, and Phil said youngsters could call in with their fears too.

He said: “It normally says you should be 18 or over but you know, if you are younger, there’s no controversy in this. If you’re younger and you’re anxious and alone, I think you can probably give us a call.

“Make sure you get permission to give us a call, but do that.”

And Holly confessed: “I definitely would like advice on how to talk to younger kids because they are around all the time now and there’s lots of questions coming through, I know they are in my house.”

Another ITV daytime star who’s been doing her bit to help out during the coronavirus is Stacey Solomon, as more people start to panic buy and self-isolate.

Taking to Instagram this week, Loose Women’s Stacey explained that she’s gone through her cupboards to find things to donate.

Stacey had received a comment from a troll who accused her of already knowing coronavirus was coming because she had a very organised ‘refill cupboard’.

The star quickly responded to this by posting her stash of luxury Bumboo toilet roll, explaining that her cupboard had actually come in very useful as she has enough toilet paper that she’s planning to donate some to youth charity YMCA.

She wrote, ‘Every cloud…

‘And I’m really glad I did make a refill cupboard because now me and the boys get to take bits and bobs we have extra of to my stepmom to take to the YMCA for anyone who needs it.’