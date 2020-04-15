We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby whipped up a rather special creation for her daughter Belle’s birthday this week.

The ITV telly star, who is known and loved for hosting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, took to Instagram last weekend to explain that she and her little girl were in the kitchen making an ice cream cake in preparation for a special day.

‘Today’s project… making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday… Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it! 🍦 🧁 💓🌸👧🏼,’ Hol penned beside a snap of Belle getting down to business in the kitchen.

Yesterday, the mum-of-three shared an update on Belle’s baking success as she celebrated her ninth birthday.

Showing off the scrumptious looking treat covered in sweet treats, Holly wrote a heart warming tribute to Belle.

‘Ice cream cake was a success! Belle is super happy with her birthday creation… and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life… Happy birthday beautiful Belle… keep being you… just as you are… we LOVE you! 💓🌸🍦🦄🎀🌷🦩🧁🍬🎂💕💘💖.’

Lots of Holly’s celeb pals hit the comment section to send their love.

‘Happy birthday gorgeous girl. ❤️🎁🍰🍫,’ wrote Baby Spice Emma Bunton.

‘Two of my fav things ice cream and Swiss roll – excellent work Belle !! Happy birthday 💕💕💕💕,’ added Holly’s stylist Angie Smith.

‘Isn’t she just ☀️ Happy Birthday Beautiful Belle. Sending lots of hugs 💘,’ continued fellow mummy and famous telly face Rochelle Humes.