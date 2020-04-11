Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of daughter Belle as she reveals their fun Easter project

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is spending some quality time with her kids during Easter weekend, and it sounds like her daughter Belle is in for a treat.

The TV presenter shared a rare picture of her daughter Belle on Instagram, saying that the two are attempting to make an ice cream cake for the little one’s birthday on Tuesday.

‘Today’s project… making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday… Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it! 🍦 🧁 💓🌸👧🏼’, she wrote.

Fans were quick to gush about the gorgeous pic, with many asking for an update on how the project goes.

One said, ‘That sounds interesting. Looking forward to seeing the end product. 💗 Good luck xx’.

Another added, ‘Morning holly can’t wait to see the outcome sounds delicious 😘😘😘’.

A third also commented, ‘❤️Cannot wait to see how that turns out, you can do this Hollie xx’.

The star has continued to work on This Morning as she’s classed as a key worker as a broadcaster, but it sounds like her husband Dan has been taking great care of the children and the house.

Speaking on This Morning recently, Holly said, “He’s been amazing! He’s just sent me a picture of the bed which he’s stripped, he’s put in the wash, he’s put clean sheets on.

“Right now I have never loved that man more let me tell you. I mean, you can get some serious brownie points guys let me tell you. This works!”

She’s also cheekily said that they didn’t tell their kids they were in half-term, so they would continue to study and have something to do.

“My kids don’t even know it’s Easter holidays, I haven’t actually told them that, they have no idea! We’re just carrying on because there is nothing else to do!”

However, she soon realised they would probably be watching and got busted!

She added, “They’re probably watching this now and I’ve just given the game away. That was a really stupid thing for me to say – I’m only joking kids!”