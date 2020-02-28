We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has taken to social media to issue a desperate plea.

The frantic appeal came in aid of her eight-year-old daughter Belle, after the little girl lost one of her most beloved possessions.

Kind mum-of-three Holly, headed to her Instagram account, where she boasts an impressive 6.4 million followers, to explain that the second eldest of her brood had been separated from her teddy bear.

Posting a sweet snap of Belle’s treasured cuddly toy, Holly begged for help from her online fan base.

‘Help… we’ve had that nightmare moment where Belle has lost her favourite ‘Ted’ … He is an old @arsenal teddy and had an Arsenal badge with a year on his foot… I wish I had a better photo!

‘I’ve searched everywhere and also online for a replacement… can anyone help?’

Attempting to figure out a solution to her furry problem, Holly went on, ‘Have you seen him, Have you got the same bear at home that you may not need anymore, can I buy a replacement somewhere? … poor Belle is so sad to loose her best friend …😥’

Of course, loads of Holly’s followers were keen to help get Belle reunited with her special pal, with lots directing her to websites with similar bears and some even offering up their own similar teddies.

‘I have one called soppy, she can have mine 😢,’ one offered.

Meanwhile, plenty of fellow parents were relating to the sad situation.

‘Why does no one tell you to buy 2 of their favourite toy until it is too late!!?? Poor Belle hope you find one. Sure Arsenal will be in touch soon,’ one wrote.

‘Bring back Ted!! Poor Belle, I hope he returns!!! 💕💕💕,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘This is heartbreaking! I’ve had the same thing happen to my son before and it literally feels like you’ve lost a part of the family. Hope you find what you’re looking for xx.’

Minutes after her initial post, Holly shared an update with her followers, revealing that Ted had been found having been left behind at a hotel where Holly had spent her birthday.

‘Insta you are amazing… Ted’s been found!!! He had decided to stay on after my birthday weekend away but is now ready to come home… Thank you for all your help and lovely messages… and a huge huge thank you to @sohofarmhouse for finding him!!!! Can’t wait to tell Belle after school… 🤸‍♂️ 🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️,’ a happy Holly added.