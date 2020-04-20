Holly Willoughby thrills viewers with LOVELY baby announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has delighted viewers at home after making a wonderful baby announcement.

The TV star was on live on This Morning again alongside Phil Schofield, but today she had some very exciting news to share.

Her brand new baby niece was born today, and Holly was very moved with the news of an adorable new family member.

She told viewers at home, “I just wanted to share some lovely news with you that this morning I have a brand new niece. Mabel Josephine Baldwin.

“Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there.

“That is Elsie’s baby sister Mabel, who came into this world just a few hours ago. She is beautiful.”

It seems that the special news have moved Holly even more than usual, as her co-star Phillip Schofield asked, “Have you stopped crying now?”

To which Holly replied, “I know, I know. It’s lovely. Even more so now, having nice news like that is just wonderful.”

Phil added, “Congratulations to the whole family.”

Her new little niece very nearly shared a birthday with Holly’s own daughter, Belle.

Holly’s only daughter celebrated her ninth birthday on Tuesday last week, and the Baldwin family celebrated with a colourful ice cream that Holly baked with her little one.

Sharing a picture of the start of the project, Holly said, ‘Today’s project… making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday… Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it! 🍦 🧁 💓🌸👧🏼.’

She later gave fans an update, with a picture of the end result and a beautiful tribute to little Belle.

She wrote, ‘Reporting back… Ice cream cake was a success! Belle is super happy with her birthday creation… and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life… Happy birthday beautiful Belle… keep being you… just as you are… we LOVE you! 💓🌸🍦🦄🎀🌷🦩🧁🍬🎂💕💘💖’.