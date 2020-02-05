We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has revealed an aspect of her role as a mum which triggers feelings of parenting guilt.

The This Morning host opened up about the fact she employs a nanny to help take care of her three children and urged people not to criticise busy, working mums who need extra help.

Speaking to Closer, the stunning telly favourite confessed, “I do have a nanny, otherwise the kids would have to walk themselves to school!”

The busy hosting pro spends weekday mornings waking up the nation with Phillip Schofield and the pair dedicate Sunday nights to being the faces of Dancing On Ice.

Explaining how lucky she feels to be able to maintain her glimmering career and make sure she’s there for Harry, ten, Bella, eight, and five-year-old Chester, Holly went on, “A good work-life balance is, for me, the most important thing – and the biggest challenge I have.

“I’m lucky I do a job that allows me to do school pick-up, so I feel quite blessed to have that.”

Insisting that mum’s are criticised for whatever route they choose to take, Holly added, “I don’t think women can win. Working mums and stay-at-home mums get a tough time. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

This comes after Holly, who shares her brood with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin, revealed the strict rule she has for her daughter Belle when she heads off to school.

During a discussion about head lice on This Morning, Holly explained that she insists her little girl wears her hair up.

“I’ve got young children, similar age and my daughter, she’s got long hair, she always wants to wear her hair down at school,” she said.

“I always say to her, ‘You can’t darling, you have to put it up.”

Squirming over the thought of Belle coming home with nits, Holly added, “Because I always hate it when that dreaded letter comes round and there’s head lice in the school and they’ve all got their heads together.”