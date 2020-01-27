Holly Willoughby reveals strict parenting rule she has for her daughter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby usually keep details of her children out of the spotlight, but last week she opened up about a parenting rule that she has for her daughter.

The This Morning presenter opened up about family life during a debate on the ITV show.

Holly was joined by co-host Phillip Schofield for a discussion on whether boys should have their hair tied back in school.

During the conversation, the topic of head lice was brought up.

Holly revealed that she “hates” the thought of head lice and explained she had a rule in place with her daughter, Belle, to minimise the chances of her catching them.

Holly said she makes eight-year-old, Belle, wear her hair up at school.

On the show, Holly said, “I’ve got young children, similar age and my daughter, she’s got long hair, she always wants to wear her hair down at school.

“I always say to her, ‘You can’t darling, you have to put it up’.”

She went on to explain, “Because I always hate it when that dreaded letter comes round and there’s head lice in the school and they’ve all got their heads together.”

Holly has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, five.

The revelation came about during the ITV debate with Bonnie Miller – a mother who is fighting for her eight-year-old model son to be allowed to keep his long hair.

The TV presenter usually keeps the life of her kids extremely private, only posting occasional pictures of them on social media.

Holly shared a rare family snap earlier this month to celebrate New Year. She posed with her husband Dan with their children, in front of a burning 2020-shaped effigy.

The news comes after Holly revealed last month that it took a long time for her and husband Dan to become “really good friends”.

Talking to Keith Lemon on his Christmas Shopping special, the star said she didn’t fancy Dan from the start.

Speaking about this topic, she said, ‘No, not at all and he’d come from MTV and he was very cool for school. He looked at me like I was this wally of a person.”