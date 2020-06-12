Holly Willoughby shared rare photo of her son for a very important reason

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared a photo of her son Harry to Instagram for an important reason.

Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby revealed that her son Harry was reading Onjali Q. Rauf’s book The Boy at the Back of the Class, which explores the refugee crisis from the perspective of a child.

The book follows the story of nine-year-old Ahmet, a Syrian refugee who joins a new class but doesn’t speak much and keeps to himself.

His classmates are curious about Ahmet, and want to learn more about him as well as reuniting him with his loved ones.

In her caption, Holly wrote, ‘This is a great book for your kids to read… Harry says ‘highly recommended!’ #lockdownreading 📚 🐛

‘@onjalirauf thank you for adding a new layer to our dinner conversation … just ordered The Star outside my window… 🌟’

Holly revealed she has also ordered Onjali’s other book The Star Outside my Window, which explores another important yet difficult topic.

In The Star Outside my Window, Onjali explores the subtle faces and endless impacts of domestic abuse, as well as celebrating the power of hope and resilience.

Holly’s fans were also quick to share their thoughts on the book, with many having children who were currently reading it.

One wrote, ‘My girls both love this (8 and 11 years)! I’ve read it as well and have to agree with them that it is fabulous’.

Another added, ‘Started reading this with my almost 9 yo this week, we are enjoying learning together.’

A third wrote, ‘I have this for my 7 year old,really lovely book 👌.’

And a fourth said, ‘Ahhhh my 12 year old daughter has just read this. She loved it and it also gave us lots to discuss!!! ❤️.’

Holly has been trying to educate her children on difficult subjects, after previously leading by example on what parents can do to teach children about racism.