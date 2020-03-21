We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare video of her son Harry as her kids remain home during coronavirus outbreak.

The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video of her 10-year-old son Harry, as her three children remain at home amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly is also mum to eight-year-old Belle and five-year-old Chester, all of whom are currently off school and at home, as schools across the country have now closed indefinitely to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

Commenting on how important it is to ‘keep little ones entertained’ while they are isolating at home, Holly, who is still heading out everyday to present talk show This Morning, shared a video of son Harry doing a ‘50p challenge’.

The clip sees the ten-year-old, whose face Holly has blocked out with an emoji symbol of a football, catching and balancing a 50p coin on top of his foot and then kicking it onto his back where he also balances it.

‘Thinking of things to keep the little ones and not so little ones entertained,’ the TV host captioned the video.

She then introduced the challenge and set it to a number of high-profile professional footballer players, adding, ‘Harry’s set you a challenge #harrys50pchallenge … What do you say @franklampard @alanshearer @harrykane @alexscott2 @johnterry.26 @bradderswalsh???

‘Can’t wait to see them all… use the hash tag so I can keep track! #harrys50pchallenge ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️’.

Holly revealed to This Morning viewers earlier this week that she would be home-schooling her three kids as they remain home during the virus outbreak.

Speaking about how to keep up children’s learning during this tumultuous time, the host added, “I think the biggest gift you can give your children right now at this moment in time is not necessarily to give them a big timetable of things to do.

“It’s just to make them feel as calm and as loved and as safe as possible”.