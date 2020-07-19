We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Hollyoaks stars Claire Cooper and Emmett J Scanlan have welcomed their first child together – a beautiful baby boy.

The proud dad shared the couple’s exciting news on Twitter on Saturday night, posting a sweet black-and-white snap of the newborn holding his hand.

Emmett, who previously played Brendan Brady on Hollyoaks, simply captioned the photograph with, ‘It’s a boy’.

Needless to say, the pair’s former co-stars and famous friends were quick to send messages of congratulations.

Bronagh Waugh, who played Emmett’s character’s half-sister in Hollyoaks, wrote, ‘Ahhh bro!! HUGE Congratulations to you both!!

‘Well done & Congratulations @CLAIREECOOPER you absolute Mumma! Ye did brilliant & he’s absolutely gorgeous! Xxxxx.’

Jorgie Porter, who played Theresa McQueen on the soap, put: ‘Congratulations both of u xx xxxx.’

Hayley Tamaddon tweeted, ‘Oh emmett my love I’m so so happy for you both. Sending you lots of love,’ followed by a heart emoji.

New mum Claire, who played Jacqui McQueen on Hollyoaks until 2013, announced she and Emmett were expecting their first child back in May.

Emmett, who also left the soap in 2013, already has daughter, Kayla, from a previous relationship.

Speaking on Instagram, Claire said, ‘Feeling it all & so happy to share.

‘I’ve been growing into a mama oh so quietly & discreetly, tip toeing a tightrope with the ebs & flows of pregnancy.

‘Finding the seclusion exactly what I/we needed to captain the last seven months together, so much joy, so many belly laughs, so much belly, so much morning sickness & moments of fear.

‘Experiencing this journey without too much noise around us… allowing ourselves to be fully immersed into this reality we hold, giving us the time to adjust & feel but REALLY FEEL

She continued, ‘To stop & listen, cutting out the hot noise shaped by other experiences whether they be good or bad, it’s allowed our journey to be deeply intimate & intuitive.

‘We now feel our little person kicking & limbering up! and now we sit looking at each other wide eyed smiling nervously at the wonder, beauty & weirdness of what we are right now & what’s to come… holding this beautiful space & feeling so grateful.’

The couple married in 2015 after going public with their romance in 2011.