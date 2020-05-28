How To Get Away With Murder’s Karla Souza expecting second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

How To Get Away With Murder’s Karla Souza is expecting her second child.

The actress, who is best known for playing Laurel Castillo in the Viola Davis-fronted mystery thriller drama series, took to her social media pages to announce that she is pregnant with her second child.

Karla shared a photo to her Instagram and Twitter pages of her cradling her young two-year-old daughter Gianna, who is wearing an adorable matching t-shirt, as the youngster tenderly hugged her mother’s emerging baby bump.

The actress, who has launched an online self-care course called Unleashed, admitted that she revealed her second pregnancy in her online programme, writing, ‘Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy ❤️

‘Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks’.

The expectant mum’s sweet post gained thousands of likes and comments in just a few hours, with followers flocking to wish the star and her husband of six years Marshall Trenkmann congratulations.

‘Congrats on #2🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,’ wrote Think Like A Man actor Michael Ealy, while Karla’s How To Get Away With Murder co-star Amirah Vann commented, ‘💗💗💗💗’.

Others wrote, ‘Congrats mamacita!!! For everything, always ❤️❤️❤️’, ‘SO HAPPY FOR YOU’, ‘You look amazing!!! 😍❤️😘🤩’, ‘💗💗💗💗💗💗 HOORAY!!!’ and ‘i’m so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

The star’s first pregnancy was written into the script of How To Get Away With Murder, as character Laurel had a drama-filled pregnancy.

So fans have been excited at the thought that the actress’s second pregnancy could also be written into the script of the programme as the cast have just wrapped up the last season of the show.

Big congratulations to the whole family on their exciting news!