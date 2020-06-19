We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

How To Get Away With Murder’s Karla Souza has welcomed her second child!

The TV actress took to her Instagram page to share an adorable photo of her cuddling into her newborn son and smiling into the camera.

After sharing the news with PEOPLE magazine, the star wrote alongside her post, ‘Thank you @people for helping me share our joy with the world ✨

‘There’s so much heaviness and injustice in the world and as a mother it makes me wonder what world my children are growing up into.

‘Looking into Luka’s eyes and watching Gianna as a big sister brings me so much hope and commitment to being a part of the change. Welcome to the world Luka ❤️’.

Karla welcomed her newborn son last Friday on 12th June with husband of six years Marshall Trenkmann.

Her manager confirmed that the little one, whose full name is Luka Olivares Trenckmann, was born in Los Angeles and weighed 7lbs., 4oz. at birth.

“Luka was welcomed at home by his 2-year-old big sister Gianna who is already busy teaching him the words to ‘Poco Loco’ from Coco,” said the star’s manager.

Fans were thrilled for the actress, who plays Laurel Castillo in the hit Shonda Rhimes series starring Viola Davis, taking to the post’s comments section to share messages of congratulations.

‘❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉😘’, ‘🖤🖤🖤🖤🙌🏽’ and ‘Beautiful ❤️’, wrote Karla’s co-stars Conrad Ricamora, Kendrick Sampson and Amirah Vann, while others commented, ‘CONGRATS!!!!! Over the moon happy for you and your family ❤️, ‘Congratulations Karla ❤️❤️❤️’ and ‘luka and gianna are really lucky to have such an incredible mother ❤️❤️❤️’.

The exciting news comes just weeks after Karla announced the pregnancy, with an adorable photo her showing off her growing bump while cuddling older daughter two-year-old Gianna.

The post quickly raked up thousands of likes and comments from friends and fans who couldn’t contain their happiness for the actress and now mum-of-two.

Big congratulations to the whole family on their exciting new arrival!