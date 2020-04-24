We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iskra Lawrence and her boyfriend Philip Payne welcomed their first child last week, but there were complications during the birth.

On 16th April, model Iskra Lawrence had a home birth but revealed that the newborn almost didn’t make it through delivery.

Iskra Lawrence took to Instagram, writing, ‘A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home. Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents.’

It’s not yet known what the couple have named their baby, but she used the initials A.M.P for the newborn.

She added, ‘After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation, you truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you.

‘Your story is just beginning I can’t even imagine the impact you’ll have in this world and the dreams you will create.’

Despite the scary moment, the newborn was successfully resuscitated and Iskra said meeting her child had been ‘the best week of her life’.

Iskra continued, ‘Thank you @philipapayne you’ve shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already I am so proud you’re my partner and I’m holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby.

‘Love you and love our family unconditionally❤️’

Iskra and Philip received an outpouring of well wishes from fans following the baby’s arrival.

One wrote, ‘sending you all of the love and blessings in this world ♥️♥️♥️ you are incredible’

Another added, ‘Oh my gosh! Iskra i am so glad little Payne and mama are ok! It sounds like you were a warrior and you have a little fighter. Congrats and sending so much love!💕💕’

And a third said, ‘Omg sweet little angel! Congrats!! ❤️’

Huge congratulations to the couple, we can’t wait to find out the baby’s name!