We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One half of the iconic Gogglebox duo Izzi and Ellie has given birth.

Izzi Warner, who joined the reality TV show back in 2015, alongside her sister Ellie, has announced the arrival of her newborn baby girl.

She uploaded a sweet snap of her daughter and captioned it, ‘So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx’

Bessie is her second child, after four-your-old son Bobby and fans have been flooding her feed with congratulations.

One wrote, ‘congratulations!! Love the name xx’ another put, ‘Aww congratulations. She’s an absolute beauty,’ and a third wrote, ‘Welcome to the world Bessie, congratulations to you, Grant and Bobby. She’s absolutely perfect.’

In the months leading up to the due date, sister Ellie held a baby shower for Izzi, inviting family and friends and Izzi was blown away by the generosity. She wrote, ‘I had such an amazing today, I feel so lucky and blessed to have such a lovely family and friends who came to celebrate with me today.

‘Huge thank you to you all for being there and for all the cards and gifts which I didn’t expect! Mostly a huge big thank you to my gorgeous sister Ellie for organising everything, you really pulled it out of the bag, everything was perfect.’

Taking to her Instagram instastory, Izzi, wrote, ‘Huge thanks to everyone for the wishes we really appreciate it. Wish I had time to reply to everyone! Still in our own baby bubble for now #awakeisthenewsleep.’

She later uploaded a snap of her new morning vibe routine which showed two mugs of tea with the letters G and I and beside it a baby bottle being prepared with milk.

Izzi and Ellie previously revealed they had secret boyfriends who would not be part of the Channel 4 show.

‘We’ve both got boyfriends. They’re in hiding, they let us have the limelight,’ they confessed.

But Izzi’s boyfriend Grant has popped up on snaps on her social media, along with son Bobby.

Maybe there will be room for a whole show of their own now their family unit has extended?