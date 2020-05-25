Jacqueline Jossa sets record straight explaining she hasn’t ‘split’ from Dan Osborne

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jacqueline Jossa has broken her silence on social media to deny that she has split from husband Dan Osborne.



Yesterday, it was reported that the former Eastenders star had moved out of the home she shares with Dan Osborne – which led many to believe the couple had parted ways.

But The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner has since squashed rumours that the pair have split. Instead, Jacqueline explained she and Dan are ‘working together’.

Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, the star wrote, ‘I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines please. Thanks.’

The news comes after a source told The Sun that Jacqueline needed ‘breathing space’ from Dan in lockdown – which prompted speculation that the couple had split.

The source told The Sun, ‘Jac and Dan have had their problems but lockdown magnifies everything. She needs breathing space.

‘There’s still a lot of love there but quite simply, Jacqueline needs some breathing space.

‘It’s been an incredibly tense past few months and post-jungle Jacqueline has been in trauma dealing with all the speculation surrounding their relationship.’

Fans believed Jacqueline had hinted at trouble earlier this week when she said she was ‘taking some time’ out of Instagram.

Alongside a smiling picture of herself, she wrote. ‘Holding back on posting as much recently just taking some time. Hope you are all good! Speak soon!’

The couple started dating back in 2013, welcoming daughter Ella together two years later. Dan and Jacqueline then got married in 2017 and had their second daughter Mia the following year.

However, the pair have had a difficult time over the years with Dan featuring in several cheating allegations.