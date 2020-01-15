James Jordan admits to breaking down amid IVF struggle

James Jordan has opened up about his and wife Ola’s struggle to conceive.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who appeared on the show for a number of years, appeared on ITV’s Loose Woman with wife of 17 years Ola Jordan.

The professional dancer pair, who are currently expecting their first child after using the IFV process, opened up on their struggle to conceive, speaking about how going through the process brought them closer together as a couple.

“I think it’d made us even stronger than we were,” said Ola, when asked if their fertility struggle had affected their relationship. “We were in it together. We’ve got a strong relationship.”

Husband James agreed, adding, “We’ve been together nearly 20 years, so we’ve been through a lot”.

The couple, who are expecting a baby girl in March, also revealed that they dealt with their fertility struggles alone, keeping it to themselves and not discussing with anyone else.

“No, not even my parents knew,” revealed James. “So when we told my parents, they were very tearful about it.

“If we were going to tell anybody, we probably would have told our parents, but you don’t want to worry your parents. Life’s hard enough as it is. They’ve got their own issues.”

And the dad-to-be went on to explain that the pressure of the whole process built up so much that he even cried to Loose Women’s Saira Khan last year when the two took part in TV ice skating competition Dancing on Ice, after somebody had spoken about their own struggles to conceive.

“I broke down one night on Dancing on Ice because someone started speaking about it,” he admitted.

“When I was with Ola, it was the main thing to be stronger – we [Saira and I] were on Dancing on Ice. People started talking about it and I just broke down in front of everyone – and it was tough.”

“We’re very grateful about it,” finished James, referring to the IVF process, adding that unfortunately, “it doesn’t work with everybody”.