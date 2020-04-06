James Jordan reveals dad suffered a second stroke as he asks people to stay home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Strictly professional James Jordan has sadly revealed his father has suffered a second stroke.

The dancer made the heartbreaking announcement on Twitter, as he also revealed he’s unable to visit his dad in hospital or comfort his mother due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He wrote, ‘I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no-one can 😢 Or go and hug my mum.’

He goes on to criticise people who left their homes to enjoy the sunny weather over the weekend, saying, ‘Yet people think it’s ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc Stay at home you selfish idiots!!’

James’ dad suffered a stroke beginning of March, when he was still able to visit him in hospital.

At the time, he wrote on Twitter, ‘Hi guys. I’ve been in hospital since 7.30 this morning where my hero and dad was rushed in after having a stroke and seizures 😢.

‘Sitting with him now and I’m asking if you could all say a little prayer for him.

‘I’m not ready to lose him! Love to all of you ❤️#LoveMyDad.’

He later gave an update, writing, ‘Well that was the longest day of my life 😢 Stayed with my dad until they told me I had to go which broke my heart to leave him alone.

‘Your prayers are working as he is stable now…. I’m praying tomorrow I see a big improvement. Thank you for your prayers #ILoveMyDaddy.’

James’ tough family situation came after he welcomed his first daughter with wife Ola.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about becoming a new dad during lockdown, he said, “People are dying in hospital on their own which is absolutely horrendous, not being able to have family members to go in, so we’re not complaining.

“But obviously it’s strange times for all of us. Everyone has got their own thing that they’re dealing with at the moment and for us, you know, having our first baby, we’re so excited to have her, but then she can’t see anyone. We bought all these amazing outfits for her and no one gets to see them! We’ve got a pram that we’re probably not even going to get to use – the early one, where they lie really flat. But it is what it is, everyone’s dealing with the same challenges.”