We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan has urged his fans to pray for his family in light of some harrowingly sad news.

The dancing telly star took to social media yesterday to explain to his followers that his father had suffered a stroke and was in hospital.

Expressing his distress and worry for his dad, James penned, ‘Hi guys. I’ve been in hospital since 7.30 this morning where my hero and dad was rushed in after having a stroke and seizures 😢

‘Sitting with him now and I’m asking if you could all say a little prayer for him.

‘I’m not ready to lose him! Love to all of you ❤️#LoveMyDad.’

Sharing an update on the scary situation hours later, James, who recently became a father for the first time himself, went on, ‘Well that was the longest day of my life 😢 Stayed with my dad until they told me I had to go which broke my heart to leave him alone.

READ MORE:James Jordan admits to breaking down amid IVF struggle

‘Your prayers are working as he is stable now…. I’m praying tomorrow I see a big improvement. Thank you for your prayers #ILoveMyDaddy.’

Of course, loads of James’ supportive fans sent some kind words his way.

‘Sending lots of love to all of the Jordan family,’ one wrote.

‘James, sending lots of love & best wishes. Oh & here is a special hug from Cornwall especially for your dad. Cornish hugs are very magical. Take care,’ chipped in a second.

‘Hope all goes well for your dad. He needs to see his granddaughter grow up,’ added another.

James and his wife Ola welcomed their first daughter last month after years of fertility and IVF struggles.

Sharing a gorgeous image of the tiny tot’s feet in his hand, James wrote, ‘I’m the happiest man in the world #daddy.’

Meanwhile, fellow Strictly star Ola shared an image of her little girl’s hand, sweetly penning, ‘She’s here and she is perfect 💕#mummy.’