TV chef James Martin has opened up about a very heroic moment.

The Saturday Kitchen host has revealed he once intervened to stop an elderly man from being robbed.

Recalling the scary sounding incident, Good Samaritan James explained, “My size did actually have an advantage recently.

“I was standing in a queue at a cashpoint in Oxford Street when, all of a sudden, someone pushed an elderly man out of the way and went to grab his money from the machine.

“I managed to grab the culprit and the police were called. People say, ‘You can’t do that because of who you are.’ Well b*****ks to that,” the telly star told Prima magazine.

Thank goodness James was around to step in and save the day.

James has been showing his kind hearted side again lately by making home made pasta for the people in his village amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In light of the pandemic, supermarket shelves up and down the country were stripped of basic store cupboard essentials like pasta, by those panic buying.

Luckily, if you live nearby to James, it seems like there’s plenty to go around.

Sharing a video of all the bags he’d made, James wrote, ‘40kg done for the village and now for some more. Only sound is birds tweeting. Love doing this. Love my job‬.’

‘Wish you lived in my neighbourhood! 😂,’ one wrote in the comments. We agree!

‘That’s very kind of you & I’m sure it will be very much appreciated 💕 well done James,’ penned a second fan, while a third chipped in, ‘Wonderful & heartwarming that this blasted situation is bringing out the best in British society!’

‘👏🏻✨ Such a lovely thing to do. I’ll never take pasta for granted again 👏🏻✨,’ continued a fourth.