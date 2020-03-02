Trending:

Strictly Come Dancing’s James and Ola Jordan welcome first child after IVF struggle

Aleesha Badkar

    • James and Ola Jordan have welcomed their first child after a difficult struggle with IVF.

    The Strictly Come Dancing duo, who have both worked as professional dancers on the BBC TV competition for a number of years, took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they had welcomed their first child.

    New mum Ola shared a sweet photo with her nearly 300,000 followers of her holding her newborn daughter’s hand, writing, ‘She’s here and she is perfect 💕 #mummy’.

    The Strictly star’s husband of 17 years James also shared an adorable photo with his hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers of him cradling his new daughter’s foot, writing, ‘I’m the happiest man in the world #daddy’.

    View this post on Instagram

    She’s here and she is perfect 💕 #mummy

    A post shared by Ola Jordan (@olajordan) on

    Friends and fans were thrilled for the new parents, who last year revealed to the world that they had been struggling with an IVF battle.

    Congratulations darling,’ commented Loose Women’s Saira Khan on James’s post. ‘So proud of you and Ola. Sending you all our love and best wishes 🙏🏽🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️’.

    ‘Awwww!!! Congratulations sooo happy for you 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,’ wrote one follower. ‘Leap year miracle’.

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m the happiest man in the world #daddy

    A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978) on

    🎉🎉🎉🎉 Massive congratulations,’ added another, ‘baby is very lucky to have you both as parents xx’.

    Others wrote, ‘Yay. So exciting. Sending all the love on this most amazing experience. ❤️’, ‘So so happy for you both congratulations! Enjoy every second 💕’ and ‘Delighted for you both ❤️❤️❤️ welcome to family life x’.

    The new parents, who announced that they were expecting their first child back in September, revealed their IVF battle early last year.

    View this post on Instagram

    I can’t actually believe I’m writing this but I’m so happy to say James and I are expecting a baby 🤰 We are both so excited to add a little munchkin into our family. We have so much love to share and I know James will be the best daddy ever. He’s actually a real softy and already talking to our baby every day close to my belly. I’ve been with James for over half of my life and I always said I would never love anyone as much as I love him….. but now I will, just in a very different way. I can’t wait to meet this little person growing inside me and give them all the love I possibly can. Please get you copy of @hellomag out tomorrow where we share our story of the joy and excitement of becoming parents. Big thank you to @hellomag for sharing our story of ivf struggles and now the joy of pregnancy. I still can’t believe IM HAVING A BABY 👶 Love you all 😘 P.S. Getting pregnant wasn’t straight forward for us and it’s been a long and emotional journey but we were one of the lucky ones. My heart goes out to all those couples still trying for that magical moment and I’ll always keep a prayer in my heart for you.

    A post shared by Ola Jordan (@olajordan) on

    ‘Ideally you want to tell the story in the past tense with a bouncing baby in your arms,’ Ola told HELLO! Magazine.

    ‘But I felt I had to speak now because in every interview we get asked when we are going to have a baby and it gets harder to keep trying to avoid the question and brush it off. It’s got to the point where it’s become upsetting, so we want to tell our story so it’s in the open.’

    ‘We know when people ask us about it, that it’s coming from a good place,’ added husband James, ‘and we understand people want us to have baby Jordans but each time we get asked about it, it cuts like a knife.’

    Big congratulations to the new parents at this exciting time!

