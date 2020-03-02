We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James and Ola Jordan have welcomed their first child after a difficult struggle with IVF.

The Strictly Come Dancing duo, who have both worked as professional dancers on the BBC TV competition for a number of years, took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they had welcomed their first child.

New mum Ola shared a sweet photo with her nearly 300,000 followers of her holding her newborn daughter’s hand, writing, ‘She’s here and she is perfect 💕 #mummy’.

The Strictly star’s husband of 17 years James also shared an adorable photo with his hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers of him cradling his new daughter’s foot, writing, ‘I’m the happiest man in the world #daddy’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the new parents, who last year revealed to the world that they had been struggling with an IVF battle.

‘Congratulations darling,’ commented Loose Women’s Saira Khan on James’s post. ‘So proud of you and Ola. Sending you all our love and best wishes 🙏🏽🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️’.

‘Awwww!!! Congratulations sooo happy for you 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,’ wrote one follower. ‘Leap year miracle’.

‘🎉🎉🎉🎉 Massive congratulations,’ added another, ‘baby is very lucky to have you both as parents xx’.

Others wrote, ‘Yay. So exciting. Sending all the love on this most amazing experience. ❤️’, ‘So so happy for you both congratulations! Enjoy every second 💕’ and ‘Delighted for you both ❤️❤️❤️ welcome to family life x’.

The new parents, who announced that they were expecting their first child back in September, revealed their IVF battle early last year.

‘Ideally you want to tell the story in the past tense with a bouncing baby in your arms,’ Ola told HELLO! Magazine.

‘But I felt I had to speak now because in every interview we get asked when we are going to have a baby and it gets harder to keep trying to avoid the question and brush it off. It’s got to the point where it’s become upsetting, so we want to tell our story so it’s in the open.’

‘We know when people ask us about it, that it’s coming from a good place,’ added husband James, ‘and we understand people want us to have baby Jordans but each time we get asked about it, it cuts like a knife.’

Big congratulations to the new parents at this exciting time!