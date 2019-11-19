James Van Der Beek has announced that wife Kimberly has miscarried the couple’s sixth child.

The Dawson’s Creek star, who is currently taking part in American version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing with the Stars, announced the sad news in a candid video on the ABC show.

“My wife Kimberly went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare – we lost the baby,” said the devastated dad, while he revealed that he would be skipping this week’s show.

“The little soul that we had expected to welcome in our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond,” continued the How I Met Your Mother actor. “You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together.”

“It breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” added the performer. “It makes you more human. I really didn’t think I would be dancing tonight, but Kimberly from her hospital bed said to me, ‘I am not done watching you dance’”.

Speaking to his wife, the actor added, “Kimberly, I love you”.

The One Tree Hill star, who announced that wife Kimberly was expecting the pair’s sixth child just last month, also took to his Instagram page to confirm the sad miscarriage news, writing alongside a photo of Kimberly in a hospital cuddling the couple’s older daughter, ‘Wrecked. Devastated. In shock.

‘That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life.

‘We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.

‘Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time.

‘As many of you have said, “There are no words…” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today’.

James and Kimberly are already parents to five children, nine-year-old Olivia, seven-year-old Joshua, five-year-old Annabel, three-year-old Emilia and one-year-old Gwendolyn.

Our thoughts go out to the whole family as they go through this difficult time.