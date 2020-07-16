We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools has opened up about suffering a miscarriage during lockdown.

The author and children’s clothes designer, who often cooks alongside her TV chef husband, is mum to 18-year-old Poppy, 17-year-old Daisy, 11-year-old Petal, nine-year-old Buddy and three-year-old River with husband Jamie.

And the star has been open in the past about how the couple would love to have a sixth child together, telling Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast about the pair’s plans back in 2018.

However, Jools has now revealed that in trying for the Olivers’ sixth child, she has suffered from three miscarriages – experiencing her most recent one just weeks ago during lockdown.

“When you first came in the podcast you said you were contemplating, you really wanted to go for a sixth child,” podcast Zoe pointed out during the conversation.

“I really do, I really do but I’ve just had three miscarriages since then and a recent one three weeks ago and I’m thinking: ‘No,’ I dunno,” she opened up.

“I do want to, but I’ve got to mentally check that it’s a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it’s a little bit dodgy.

“Jamie is still up for it, kind of…not really,” she admitted. “I haven’t got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it’s a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can’t help it”.

Including this last one, the star has now experience five miscarriages. Speaking of the difficult experiences, she said, “I went to see the doctor the other day and he said, ‘How are you mentally?’ and I thought about it and I went: ‘Well, this is the fifth one now’.”

Speaking about she has coped with it, Jools continued, “I had two before River, and they’ve been early ones, the last two have been at 6 ½ weeks, so I just feel…I’m really good at going ‘Right, I’m pregnant but it won’t work so I’m just going to carry on,’ whilst everyone gets really into it and I have really learnt to not because I’m kind of not very positive about it.”

The mum-of-five also admitted that she has often not told the rest of her family about the experiences after suffering quite a dangerous miscarriage.

“I did have a pretty dangerous one,” she explained, “I think it was my second one which was really dangerous for myself so my family don’t want me to do it again. They think ‘You’ve got five, you’ve got healthy children, just be grateful’.

“I understand because my life is more important so I sometimes may not tell the sisters because I don’t want to hurt their feelings, I’d rather just not say because they’ll be worried about me specially during lockdown… telling my mum, well, especially because I couldn’t see her, would have really upset her so I kept that quiet.

“She knows now,” she added, “but, you know…at the time I didn’t tell her”.