Jamie Oliver has announced some lovely news.

The TV chef and his wife Jools are set to get married again, after nearly 20 years as husband and wife.

The couple, who share children Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River, are set to renew their vows with a fun filled party in honour of their twentieth wedding anniversary this summer.

Speaking to People magazine, Essex born foodie Jamie explained that it’ll be an affair full of food, drink and partying.

“Me and my missus are getting married again,’ he said. “I’m going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco.

“My wife loves to dance.”

Confirming that it’ll just be their closest friends and family in attendance, he added, “It’s just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It’s an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, ‘thanks’.”

Jamie and former model Jools met back in 1992 before he rose to fame in the cooking world.

While the Oliver brood is already booming, Jamie recently opened up about the possibility of having more children.

Speaking on Jesy Ware’s Table Manners podcast, he revealed, “I don’t know – I’ve tried to say no more, but it doesn’t go down very well.

“Jools is a real family-maker and such an incredible mum. I think she knows this is the last window of opportunity.

“We’ve been going out since we were 18 and she was 45 years old 2 days ago and to be honest there’s a lot that goes with being the wife of me.”

Last year, Jools shared an old school photo of her and her husband from their first ever getaway together.

Reminiscing on the romantic trip, she told her Instagram followers, ‘My absolute favourite picture of Jamie and I ❤️ taken on our very first holiday together in Crete. Everything about that holiday was perfect…even the dodgy building sight of an apartment we stayed in! Even then he managed to cobble together the most delicious pasta’s on our tiny terrace!!

‘This picture was taken the morning after I said my wish was to sleep on the beach under the stars, so we did ❤️ a holiday I will never forget!’