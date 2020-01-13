Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

The pro footballer and his model wife, Becky, welcomed their third child together on the 28th of December.

The pair already share five-year-old Sofia and three-year-old Finlay, while Rebekah has two older children, Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from previous relationships.

Leicester City player Jamie also shares five-year-old daughter Ella with ex Emma Daggett, meaning his and Rebekah’s new little one is the sixth addition to the Vardy brood.

Having kept details of their new baby girl’s name a secret for the first few weeks of her life, the happy couple have now revealed she is called Olivia Grace.

Opening up about Olivia Grace’s birth and Jamie’s role in the process, Rebekah told Hello! magazine, “Jamie was brilliant – so supportive and encouraging. He even tried to crack a joke about the epidural needle to take my mind off it and the painful contractions.

“I couldn’t wait to see the back of 2019. But with a new baby and a new year ahead of us, it’s like a fresh start.”

Becky was the subject of some serious internet drama last year after fellow WAG Coleen Rooney claimed that information about her private life only shared with the mum-of-five’s Instagram account had been leaked to the press.

The situation caused a social media uproar, with Rebekah hitting back and denying any involvement.

Admitting that mental health struggles have plagued her pregnancy and left her worrying about going into labour, Rebekah added, “I’d been very ill with anxiety and stress and was panicking that she might be born on Christmas Day, while Jamie was training and I was on my own with the kids.

“The last thing I wanted was to miss Christmas Day with our children.”

Swooning over his kid-filled family life, Jamie continued, “Although Becky tells me I’m a typical man and don’t show much emotion, deep inside I’m over the moon with my kids. I love having a big family. It’s matured me and kept me grounded.”