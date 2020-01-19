Jane the Virgin’s Yael Grobglas welcomes first child with partner

Jane the Virgin actress Yael Grobglas has welcomed her first child!

The TV star, who is best known for playing Petra Solano in the dramedy telenovela TV show, has given birth to a lovely baby girl.

Yael took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with her one and a half million followers, posting a statement revealing that she had a baby girl – and she even let fans know the adorable name she had chosen for her little one.

‘Hello lovelies!’ she wrote in her statement. ‘Ok.. I hope I do this right.

‘Happy to announce the landing of our human-bean Arielle!

‘Mother and daughter are doing well,’ she continued, quipping, ‘Father’s weight is 165’.

‘Completely objectively, she is perfect,’ went on the former Reign star. ‘As much as I want to post every movement of her toe, I have decided to curb my urge to show her off and protect this little one’s privacy until she can make her own decision.

‘It’s not her fault her mom was on TV,’ explained the actress, ‘and she deserves to make that choice for herself :).

‘At the moment, she barely knows she has hands so might take a min,’ joked the new mum, before explaining that her decision not to share snaps of her new daughter might change in the future.

‘I reserve the right to change my mind at any point in the future,’ she explained, ‘I am currently very sleep deprived and a puddle of emotions.

‘Thank you my lovely for understanding and helping protect this little creature,’ she added, finishing, ‘I love you all. Wish us luck. And sleep. And luck’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the new family of three, with the post raking up over 210,000 likes and thousands of comments with people leaving well wishes for the newborn and her parents.

Big congrats to the new parents on their new arrival!