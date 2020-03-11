Jenna Dewan welcomes first child with fiancé Steve Kazee

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jenna Dewan has welcomed her first child with her fiancé of two months Steve Kazee.

The Step Up star, who was previously married to co-star and Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum, took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news to her fans.

Sharing a sweet photo of her cuddling her newborn son, Jenna revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy – and she even revealed the adorable that her and fiancé Steve had given to their little one.

‘And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️,’ she wrote alongside the snap.

‘Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20’.

The star’s six million Instagram followers were thrilled for her, with the post quickly raking up over 700,000 likes and thousands of comments from friends and fans wishing the pair a hearty congratulations.

Fiancé Steve Kazee commented, joking, ‘Who’s the daddy?’, while Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer wrote, ‘Congratulations beautiful I can’t wait to meet this little angel’.

Actresses Krysten Ritter and Gabrielle Union, who have both recently become mums themselves, commented, ‘Congratulations’ and ‘🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 yayyyyyyyy!!!’ while Revenge star Emily Vancamp wrote, ‘❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉’.

Others added, ‘congratulations 🎉 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 beautiful!!’, ‘Ahhhh congrats babes so happy for you guys God Bless❤️❤️’ and ‘So beautiful! congratulations to you and the whole fam ❤️❤️❤️’.

Little Callum is Jenna’s first baby with fiancé Steve Kazee, who she got engaged to back in February.

However, the dancer and actress is already mum to six-year-old Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The former couple, who got together after they starred together in 2006 dance film Step Up, announced their split back April 2018.

In a joint statement, the pair wrote, ‘We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

‘Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now’.

Channing is currently dating British singer Jessie J and the former couple are said to be on good terms.

Big congratulations to Jenna and Steve on their adorable new arrival!