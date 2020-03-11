Trending:

Jenna Dewan welcomes first child with fiancé Steve Kazee

The Step Up star even revealed her new son's adorable name!
Aleesha Badkar

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Jenna Dewan has welcomed her first child with her fiancé of two months Steve Kazee.

    The Step Up star, who was previously married to co-star and Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum, took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news to her fans.

    Sharing a sweet photo of her cuddling her newborn son, Jenna revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy – and she even revealed the adorable that her and fiancé Steve had given to their little one.

    And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️,’ she wrote alongside the snap.

    Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20’.

    The star’s six million Instagram followers were thrilled for her, with the post quickly raking up over 700,000 likes and thousands of comments from friends and fans wishing the pair a hearty congratulations.

    Fiancé Steve Kazee commented, joking, ‘Who’s the daddy?’, while Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer wrote, ‘Congratulations beautiful I can’t wait to meet this little angel’.

    MORE: Jenna Dewan reveals reason behind split from ex-husband Channing Tatum

    Actresses Krysten Ritter and Gabrielle Union, who have both recently become mums themselves, commented, ‘Congratulations’ and ‘🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 yayyyyyyyy!!!’ while Revenge star Emily Vancamp wrote, ‘❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉’.

    Others added, ‘congratulations 🎉 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 beautiful!!’, ‘Ahhhh congrats babes so happy for you guys God Bless❤️❤️’ and ‘So beautiful! congratulations to you and the whole fam ❤️❤️❤️’.

    Little Callum is Jenna’s first baby with fiancé Steve Kazee, who she got engaged to back in February.

    However, the dancer and actress is already mum to six-year-old Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

    The former couple, who got together after they starred together in 2006 dance film Step Up, announced their split back April 2018.

    In a joint statement, the pair wrote, ‘We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

    jenna dewan welcomes first child steve kazee

    Channing and Jenna announced their split back in 2018 after nine years of marriage (Credit: Getty)

    Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now’.

    Channing is currently dating British singer Jessie J and the former couple are said to be on good terms.

    Big congratulations to Jenna and Steve on their adorable new arrival!

    Latest Stories