Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcome first child

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith has given birth to a baby girl, with the couple announcing the happy news via their representatives.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson’s reps told People Magazine that “both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

The baby girl’s name has not yet been confirmed by the couple or their reps.

This is the first child for both Joshua and Jodie, who have been in a relationship since 2018.

The couple married in a secret ceremony in December 2019.

Earlier this month, Jodie Turner-Smith shared a professional photograph of her baby bump, reflecting on the ‘voyage’ into motherhood.

Her caption read, ‘moth·er /ˈməT͟Hər/ : a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. >>>>> thank you @fancygomez for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey.

‘i will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked 🌱💞 #FrankieMark #JodieByFrankieMark’.

She also joked on Twitter about her baby being overdue, telling fans she was ‘waddling’.

Jodie wrote, ’41 weeks & officially waddling #PleaseExitMyUterusCosIAmReadyForLabour’

Jodie’s pregnancy was confirmed in December 2019, following their secret wedding ceremony.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Joshua said they had waited to be together before finding out whether or not she was pregnant.

Jodie had been out of town for work, but he revealed they had “an inkling” that she was pregnant.

He said, “We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change. This was literally the most joyous moment of my life.

“She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together.”

Jodie confirmed the sex of her baby in an Instagram Stories video, where she was heard saying, “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

Huge congratulations to the new parents!