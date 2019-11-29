Joe Swash has admitted to biting his tongue over Stacey Solomon’s behaviour following the birth of their son Rex.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their fist child together, six-month-old baby son Rex, back in May of this year.

And now the pair have spoken out about Stacey’s protective behaviour after little Rex was born earlier this year.

Speaking on Stacey’s new podcast Here We Go Again, the mum-of-three, who is also mum to older sons Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, admitted that she turned into a “lioness” after welcoming her youngest son.

“I did go a little bit, I’m not going to say crazy, I’m going to say warranted,” said Stacey.

“I went lioness, it was all necessary or at least I believed it was necessary at the time.

“It was imperative for me at that point,” she continued, “after I had Rex I felt like – also because he was a little bit early, and he was tiny and he struggled to feed, I just didn’t want anything to harm him and this overwhelming sense of needing to protect him just took over my life.”

“Nobody was allowed near him including you,” the mum-of-three said to partner Joe, “and that wasn’t anything against you, but I just struggled, I didn’t want anyone kissing him, I didn’t want any germs going near him.

“I didn’t want… I felt like he was fresh out of my vagina and so he knows my body but he doesn’t know anyone else’s body and everything else was alien.”

Joe then chimed into the conversation, saying, “I did have to bite my tongue quite a lot because every urge and every feeling that you get about Rex as a mum, you know being a lioness, wanting to protect him, as a dad I get them exact feelings.”

The dad-of-two, who also has son Harry from a previous relationship, added that he “did struggle” because people tend to think that men’s feelings towards their children aren’t as strong as women’s.