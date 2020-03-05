Trending:

Joe Swash rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after gruesome Dancing On Ice injury

Ouch!
Caitlin Elliott

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Dancing On Ice contestant Joe Swash had to be rushed to hospital following a nasty ear injury.

    The former EastEnders star’s ear became swollen this week, after it was caught on his ice partner Alex Murphy’s skate when the pair were practising an impressive skating move.

    Joe, who will skate in the final against Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg this weekend, took to Instagram to tell the amusing but gruesome story behind his bandaged head.

    READ MORE:How Stacey Solomon saved Joe Swash from bankruptcy

    View this post on Instagram

    For your 👀 only…

    A post shared by Alex Murphy (@almurph18) on

    Appearing on the rink with pro ice queen Alex, Joe explained, “I thought we’d get the elephant out the room and talk about this stupid, ridiculous bandage on my head.

    “We were going disco dad and her skate kicked me in the ear, which gave me cauliflower ear, which then got infected.

    “Which meant last night I had to get rushed to hospital to have an operation on it.”

    READ MORE:Joe Swash breaks down in tears live on Dancing On Ice for seriously emotional reason

    View this post on Instagram

    We are in the SEMI FINALS!!! How on earth did this happen!? @realjoeswashy I’m so so grateful to have this experience with you. You are nothing but a ball of infectious happy energy and as fate would have it, we were meant to be partnered. You are an absolute joy to work with. ❤️ I’m so grateful to have made it this far in the competition three years running!!! And even more thankful to our amazing friends and family- near and far who have supported us and put up with our drama over the last weeks. The time and energy it takes to make it to the semi finals takes its toll on not just the contestants, but our families as well. Thank you all so much for being there and rooting for us all the way. We wouldn’t be here without you. ❤️❤️❤️ Third time lucky. 🍀

    A post shared by Alex Murphy (@almurph18) on

    Sharing some nasty details of his ailment, the read haired telly star went on, “They cut it open and drained out all the gooey stuff.”

    Eeek!

    View this post on Instagram

    Please vote! Cheers XX

    A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy) on

    Going on to explain that he may be forced to sport the hilarious looking bandage during the weekend’s live show, Joe went on, “Best thing is, the doctor told me I have to keep this thing on my head until Sunday.”

    Joe and his fellow contestants will be tasked with skating Torvill and Dean’s iconic Bolero routine on Sunday in a bid to be crowned the 2020 Dancing On Ice champion.

    Making sure to see the funny side of his painful story, Joe, who shares baby son Rex with Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, joked ,”So all week we’re gonna be doing the Bolero looking like this!”

    Good luck, Joe!

    Latest Stories