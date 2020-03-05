We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dancing On Ice contestant Joe Swash had to be rushed to hospital following a nasty ear injury.

The former EastEnders star’s ear became swollen this week, after it was caught on his ice partner Alex Murphy’s skate when the pair were practising an impressive skating move.

Joe, who will skate in the final against Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg this weekend, took to Instagram to tell the amusing but gruesome story behind his bandaged head.

Appearing on the rink with pro ice queen Alex, Joe explained, “I thought we’d get the elephant out the room and talk about this stupid, ridiculous bandage on my head.

“We were going disco dad and her skate kicked me in the ear, which gave me cauliflower ear, which then got infected.

“Which meant last night I had to get rushed to hospital to have an operation on it.”

Sharing some nasty details of his ailment, the read haired telly star went on, “They cut it open and drained out all the gooey stuff.”

Eeek!

Going on to explain that he may be forced to sport the hilarious looking bandage during the weekend’s live show, Joe went on, “Best thing is, the doctor told me I have to keep this thing on my head until Sunday.”

Joe and his fellow contestants will be tasked with skating Torvill and Dean’s iconic Bolero routine on Sunday in a bid to be crowned the 2020 Dancing On Ice champion.

Making sure to see the funny side of his painful story, Joe, who shares baby son Rex with Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, joked ,”So all week we’re gonna be doing the Bolero looking like this!”

Good luck, Joe!