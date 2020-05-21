Joe Swash reveals ‘excruciating’ pain as his grandmother passes away

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Swash has revealed his ‘excruciating’ pain as he confirmed that his grandmother has passed away.

Alongside an adorable photo of him with his Nanny Fran who is holding a little newborn baby, presumably Joe’s son Rex who he welcomed last year with partner Stacey Solomon, Joe wrote, ‘Goodnight Nanny Fran 💔 Sleep well.

‘I miss you so much already,’ continued dad-of-two Joe. ‘I’m heartbroken. I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us. I wish I could have said goodbye.

‘But I know you know how much we all love you and you’ll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more,’ he added. ‘Goodbye Nan. Love you’.

Joe then opened up about those who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak, adding, ‘Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation.

He also revealed that due to the pandemic and the current lockdown measures he won’t be able to attend his grandma’s funeral, writing, ‘Thinking of all of the people who weren’t able to be by their loved ones side.

‘Those who won’t be able to say goodbye at their funerals. It’s excruciating. And cruel. Sending so much love your way. ❤️’.

Fans and friends flooded the post with consoling messages, with the post raking up hundreds of thousands of likes and nearly 9,000 comments.

‘Sending love ❤️,’ wrote Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who worked with Joe hosting I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp.

‘Big hugs mate xxx,’ commented Celebrity Juice’s Keith Lemon, while Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Tyla Carr wrote, ‘So sorry for your loss❤ sending lots of love to you all ❤’ and ‘So sorry to hear this 🙁 love to you and all your family 🙁‘.

Others added, ‘So sorry to hear this 💔💔 Sending much love’, ‘❤️ Thinking of you and your family ❤️’ and ‘So sorry for your loss Joe 💙’.

Our thoughts are with Joe and his family during this difficult time.