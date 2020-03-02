We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Swash broke down in tears during last night’s episode of Dancing On Ice.

The former EastEnders star and his professional skating partner Alex Murphy hit the ice for the semi-final, but Joe couldn’t help getting emotional.

The red haired actor opened up about how his special performance was dedicated to his late father, Ricky, who passed away when Joe was just 12-year-old.

Baring all about the heartfelt skate, Joe welled up as he explained the musical number, Stars by Simply Red, had been played at his father’s funeral, when he passed away at the early age of 39.

“This song holds a very special part in my heart because it was my mum and dad’s song.

“We used to go on these long holidays to France, we used to put the caravan on the back of the car, and my mum and dad used to listen to Simply Red constantly,” Joe said.

Getting super honest about his difficult childhood loss, Joe went on to tell the camera, “I’m probably so different to the person I would have been if he was… it’s hard… it’s a hard thing.

“I miss my dad every day. There’s so much I’d love to show him. There are so many things I’ve done and experienced that I could have shared with him.”

Having taken to the rink for the romantic routine, Joe filled with emotion again when he was awarded an epic 38 points by the judges.

As Joe’s girlfriend Stacey Solomon watched at home with her and Joe’s baby son, Rex, she sent a heartfelt message to him via Instagram.

‘Crying. We love you do much @realjoeswashy Daddy would be so proud,’ the Loose Women panellist sweetly wrote.