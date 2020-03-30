We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks has been keeping the nation’s children fit and active with online PE lessons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools across the country closed earlier this month due to the outbreak of the contagious virus, leaving thousands of pupils stuck at home.

In light of the news, fitness influencer Joe Wicks decided to provide students with the PE lessons they’re missing via the internet, streaming a session to get kids moving every week day at 9am.

Despite vowing to keep up the good deed every day until schools open again, Joe has suffered a painful injury while in isolation.

Appearing on the Andrew Marr show at the weekend, Joe was seen sporting a bandage on his hand.

Opening up about the injury, Joe explained, “For those thinking ,’What’s he done to his arm?’ – it wasn’t during a workout. I fell off my bike last week and fractured a little bone in my hand.”

Assuring viewers that the mishap wouldn’t be stopping him from continuing with his helpful initiative, Joe added, “‘It hasn’t stopped me. ‘I’ve been doing one-armed burpees, I’ve been doing squats, lunges, all sorts.

“I’m really proud and inspired by the people that have been taking part.”

Go, Joe!

Thanks to the epic success of Joe’s online project, the Instagram sensation has vowed to donate all the money raised to NHS workers battling coronavirus on the front line.

‘So I’ve decided that as long as I’m the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now,’ Joe announced.

‘All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now.’